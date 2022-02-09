Following are the Seven Deadly Sins per one Christian organization, listed in the order of importance per this writer’s opinion. Definitions are from the Oxford American Dictionary, 1980 edition, but most definitions are basically unchanged in 2022. Many of us will agree the list is complete, while some may have other sins to add.
1. Greed or avarice
The definition has not changed since 1980. Per Wikipedia in 2022, greed is an uncontrolled longing for land, food, money or possessions. Land belonging to another person or country has been and is the primary cause of most wars, but greed for control of a group or country is in second place, while envy of another’s possessions is third. Hitler and Mussolini are two prime examples; control of their own country, once accomplished, was followed by greedily and ruthlessly invading other countries. Their defeat was a gigantic step forward but the world has never seen peace, nor are we likely to. People in many countries need food, housing, medical care and even water in drought-stricken regions, an invitation for those seeking power to promise better living conditions for all if they are given authority to lead the country. Too often, a strongman, rarely a female, gains power by promising improvements they fail to deliver. Once in control, they maintain it through fear, brutally suppressing even peaceful protests and suppressing negative election results. After the citizens have become thoroughly disgusted, civil war is likely and is sometimes successful and nearly always is accompanied with much bloodshed. Greed is fairly common between individuals, too, due to one person or persons being jealous of the possessions of another.
2. Wrath, aka anger
Anger is hatred of another or a group and is often irrational; hatred because of another person’s religion, race or group is almost always misguided. The vast majority of humans of all ethnic groups want to live peaceful lives, but the many people who harbor hate are a gigantic problem. The haters sometimes choose patriotic sounding names such as “The Oath Keepers” and “America First.” America first is fine, but too often to “America Firsters” means “The hell with all others” from other countries. We should not be so materialistic. Our Bible states we should assist the poor.
3. Lust or sexual desire
Self-explanatory and often accompanied by anger focused on a competitor for another person’s affections. Lust seldom comes to a peaceful conclusion, and particularly so when lust is directed at another person’s partner.
4. Pride or deep satisfaction from one’s achievements (or one’s group)
Pride is an understandable emotion and should not be a problem if kept within reasonable bounds. Unfortunately, excess pride, when a person’s accomplishments fall below expectations, can lead to disappointment or worse. The ancient saying, “Pride leads to a fall” is often true. Hitler and Mussolini are prime examples. Everything seemed to be going their way for years, but the Allies eventually crushed their dreams. Near the end of WW2, Mussolini and his mistress were hanged at the end of ropes on a public street by mad Italians; Hitler committed suicide as Allied forces neared his bunker. Justice prevailed, but it was too slow in coming for millions of human beings who were killed.
5. Envy
Envy is jealousy of what another person has, including appearance, abilities, and money. Obviously, it is an undesirable character trait. Envy can lead to negative and cruel gossip, and even violence.
6. Sloth, aka laziness or an animal that hangs upside down from trees
We almost always regard the term as laziness, a condition frowned on by most people. 7 Gluttony
Gluttony usually means eating more than is needed. Interestingly, the Bible contains varying descriptions on the matter. Ecclesiastes 19.7 describes gluttony as excessive eating and drinking, a sin that could allow the craving for food to become our master. Other sections state God wants us to eat our fill, a condition that could allow some people to eat too much without realizing it. It should be a clue if one’s clothes are getting tight.
Most if not all of us mere mortals have committed at least one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Anyone who has not is a worthy candidate for sainthood.