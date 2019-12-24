Editor
Donald J. Trump just payed court-ordered $2 million and admitted to illegally using Trump Foundation funds and we’re just going to shrug it off?
This alarming real news factual legal finding of criminal abuse of charitable donations for personal financial and political gain has somehow gotten little press coverage and less attention by the tribally split American public. This is a serious matter of crucial importance to all Americans and, in my view, should be shouted from every roof top.
On Dec. 10, under the clash and clamor of Congressional impeachment inquiry over allegations of presidential abuse of office, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after Donald J. Trump was forced to pay more than $2 million in court-ordered damages to eight different charities for illegally misusing charitable funds at the Trump Foundation for political purposes:
“Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay $2 million for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain. Charities are not a means to an end, which is why these damages speak to the president’s abuse of power and represent a victory for not-for-profits that follow the law. Funds have finally gone where they deserve – to eight credible charities. My office will continue to fight for accountability because no one is above the law – not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the president of the United States.”
As part of a resolution of the lawsuit announced on Nov. 7, Trump was ordered to pay $250,000 apiece to eight different charities. Those charities are Army Emergency Relief, the Children’s Aid Society, City, meals-on-Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha’s Table, the United Negro College Fund, the United Way of National Capital Area, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Additionally, Trump was forced to reimburse his namesake foundation $11,525 for sports paraphernalia and champagne purchased at a charity gala, which was added to $1.7 million already in the foundation’s bank account. The combined $1.8 million was split evenly and recently transferred to the eight agreed upon charities. Each charity ended up receiving a total of $476,140.41.
Additionally, as part of the settlement, Trump was required to agree to 19 admissions, acknowledging his personal misuse of funds at the Trump Foundation, and agreed to restrictions on future charitable service and ongoing reporting to the Office of the Attorney General, in the event he creates a new charity. The settlement also included mandatory training requirements for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, which the three children have already undergone. Finally, the settlement required the Trump Foundation to shutter its doors last December and dissolve under court supervision.”
No politician should be trusted without question, not even a self-described very stable genius savior of America who says the other political tribe is evil and assures America his behavior is “perfect.”
Glen Malliet,
Mountain Ranch