One of my friends said I was too serious. Why do I always write about things going wrong? Why am I always complaining? Why don’t I do something humorous for a change? So, I thought I’d mix it up, take on a lighter subject—like taxes.
It’s that time of year again. Tax time. Have you filed your income taxes yet? Have to pay any taxes? It’s no fun.
Everyone hates taxes—especially the wealthy. People love to avoid taxes. Who wants to pay extra? Right now, the extra tax on gas is killing commuters and businesses. Isn’t this something we can all agree on?
A decade ago, I offered a solution to the Obama administration. It would fix everything. I was ignored. The Trump administration cut taxes on the wealthy, but the affluent still feel they pay too much. Attack the messenger was the idea. Cut funding on the IRS! They are the bad guy, right? Senator Rick Scott of Florida wants the “IRS funding and workforce cut by 50%.”
Unfortunately, the government still needs to pay its bills. The head of the IRS said each year almost $1 trillion in taxes go uncollected. How will we fund the military? How will we support Ukraine? What about all the pet projects Congress wants funded? People are avoiding paying their fair share. It doesn’t help when the former president alluded to people who pay all their taxes as “losers.”
This is where my brilliant idea kicks in.
Right or wrong, the Internal Revenue Service has given taxes a bad name. It’s all about messaging. Instead of adding more agents to collect taxes, hire an advertising agency and give taxes a remake. Rebrand taxes! The automobile companies have already done the research. For instance, LX is the acronym for "luxury.” You know what you’re getting if you buy a Lexus LX. So, what do you think you’re getting when you buy a Nissan 200SX? You want that SX. You need that SX.
Taxes need a better marketing scheme. Spell the word backwards, put a hyphen in it and register the name. SEX-AT®. Now, wouldn’t you be more willing to pay for something if it was spelled like that? Of course you would.
The rich might not mind having more SEX-AT® than the common folk. The more you make, the more SEX-AT® you could have. Of course, as is always the case, the poor would have very little SEX-AT® or none at all, except at the gas station and for booze and cigarettes, which seem to go hand and hand with SEX-AT®.
Obama wouldn’t listen. Trump ignored me. Biden is in trouble, so there is always hope. So far, he hasn’t replied to my email. I called the White House, but they laughed and disconnected the line. Whatever administration adopts my idea could right the economy, pay off the debt, and have power for generations. Imagine generations of Americans coming together, willingly paying their fair share, the economy booming, health care for all, the debt paid off. We could tackle global warming.
It's that darn 1% of the population that earns 25% of the total income and owns 40% of all the wealth in this country. They’re the ones pulling all the levers. They hire those fancy accountants who work in those stuffy offices and wear suits all the time. They are happy the IRS is backed up and still processing taxes from 2020. They giggle that
50% of taxpayers seeking telephone assistance from the IRS will be unable to reach the agency. The response to taxpayers’ letters takes months and months. The IRS says it won’t be able to serve the country properly with more cuts. That is like music to those accountants’ ears.
But how will those very same accountants explain to their clients that they will be getting less SEX-AT® than other executives? There will be a mad scramble to boast about how much SEX-AT® you had last year. This is exactly why I think the IRS needs to change the word “taxes” to SEX-AT®, so people would be more willing to pony up.
By God, I am tired of being ignored. I called up the IRS to offer them this advice again and save the country from financial ruin, and hopefully re-elect Joe Biden, but I couldn’t get through.