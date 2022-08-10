Editor
The article “Happy newspaper year” has spurred me to write to you. I am a long-time subscriber of the Enterprise and definitely believe in having an active local press. My sister reads it, too, when she visits from Lake County, an area similar to Calaveras. She dropped her local paper because it mostly had reprints from state and national outlets and not much else. You are fortunate, she tells me, to have such good local community coverage. It may be boring or inconsequential to some, but I believe local papers serve two important purposes: keeping citizens informed of local events and providing a forum for discussion. My thanks to the Enterprise staff for the work they do.