Editor
Why not stop the pandemic?
Perhaps instead of “social distancing” or banning public gatherings, widespread use of a face mask that actually works to kill viruses is the answer. This is two-way protection. Seems much better than trying to keep a six-foot distance or endangering our constitutional protections.
This is not new science, as several have been available for years. One product claims to be tested at 99.99% effectiveness, has compounds that kill viruses, and on the outer active layer, viruses are inactivated by exposure to a low pH environment. List price is $86.99 for a box of 50.
On the other hand, if the public purpose is to continue the crises to encourage societal change, then we will likely have more of the same.
Perhaps above all else, what we need right now is truth and good will.
Albert J. Segalla,
Copperopolis