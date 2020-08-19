Editor
I am a senior with health issues. I have my medications delivered. I use the postal service for packages. Both medications and packages have been seriously delayed. I couldn’t describe the situation better than this quote from the National Association of Postal Supervisors’ August 2020 Newsletter:
“The explosion in parcel volume illustrates the country’s reliance on the Postal Service to carry American commerce and critical health care products, particularly prescription medications, during a natural disaster. Congressional and White House failure to maintain the trusted and essential component of our nation’s vital infrastructure would undermine our economy.”
We need to put pressure on our representatives in Congress and the Senate. Something must be done.
Arlene Weissman,
San Andreas