There has been some confusion in our community regarding wearing masks. Regardless of the legal arguments and the enforcement dispute, it is the responsible and safe thing to do. There has been plenty of research from across the world since the pandemic started to document that wearing masks does help to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is one of the three actions you can take to avoid catching it and infecting others: physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask in public places. Even a two-layer fabric mask prevents droplets from your mouth and nose getting out into the air and infecting others, and a more substantial mask with filter material helps you from inhaling infectious droplets. Someone with no symptoms at all can still have the virus and infect others.
Our behavior determines whether we continue to open or backslide and have to shut down again. The virus is not gone. We are not out of the first wave. New cases in California and in Calaveras County are going up at a rapid pace. At this writing there are 32 cases in Calaveras – half in Valley Springs. Anyone and everyone, young and old, can become infected.
Be a responsible member of the community and demonstrate that you care about the health of your friends and neighbors while keeping yourself safe; please wear a mask in public.
Susan Ashby,
Valley Springs