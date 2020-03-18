Our crisis of faith and confidence in American democracy and government is now paralyzingly high. Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidency, the three pillars of our form of government, are all viewed skeptically. So are far too many of our cherished institutions.
Confidence in Congress is a quarter of what it was four decades ago. And it wasn’t very high back then. It seems that the legislative purpose of the party not holding the presidency is focused almost entirely on trying to make that president look bad, prevent him from enacting his agenda, and thwarting his efforts every step of the way. Compromise is not in the vocabulary of our legislators. This goes for both parties. The goal appears to be to make the opposing party appear ineffective no matter how that effort affects the nation. Criticize, hamper and block. Whatever it takes.
Confidence in the Supreme Court has dropped by a third since its high in 1985. With so many five to four decisions over the last couple of decades, I just can’t understand it. If the court’s judgment is truly meant to be based on sound legal arguments and a non-partisan interpretation of the Constitution, how can the government’s one supposedly objective branch be so often split along ideological lines? Where’s the objectivity there? I can’t believe there’s a supreme law of the land, only a supreme ideology.
Confidence in the presidency has dropped by half since its high in early 1991 during the Papa Bush administration. I’m not even going to go there except to voice my regrets about faith in most of the institutions surrounding this branch of our government and others that have led us here to 2020. It appears to me that the State Department has been weaponized to support the interest of the president and his bid for re-election, and the Justice Department has been commandeered for the same purpose. The EPA, tasked with – hello! – protecting the environment, has rolled back (as of the end of last year) over 50 regulations related to air, water, drilling and transportation meant to protect the environment. That doesn’t engender much faith and confidence. The Department of Education seems hell bent on promoting for-profit privatization of public education. Where’s the logic in turning over the one institution that has a chance of reducing the inequality in our society to an industry that charges money for what is supposed to be free? None of this heightens my hope in a brighter future for our nation.
Other institutions worry me as well. Many of us have lost faith in our win-at-any-cost politics. Our criminal justice system favors those with money and power and appears to promote incarceration over rehabilitation. The rule of law evidently only applies to some people. The free press is described as “the enemy,” science is only to be believed when it supports your personal agenda and ideology, and our election process is open to the highest bidder, at the mercy of foreign interventions, and rife with gerrymandering and voter suppression. Honestly, what is going on with our most venerated institutions? How can anyone believe America is on the right track?
Now, to make matters even worse, many of us are wondering who to believe about the novel coronavirus. Are our government health agencies meant to prevent the spread of this disease or meant to prevent panic in the stock market? Who do you listen to? Who do you trust?
We all need to do whatever we can between now and November – and then way on into the future – to help revitalize our faith and confidence in our most treasured and once-trusted institutions. We need to build them back up as the foundations of our democracy. It’s time to get off the couch and stop thinking that watching the news is political action. It’s not. If that’s all you do, politics is your hobby, not your cause. No matter who you support, go out and work to get them elected or re-elected, but make sure it’s a person who recognizes the value of our most-admired institutions and wants to protect them from greed, greed for money and greed for power, for these two will certainly destroy our nation faster than any other factors. If we can restore faith and confidence in American democracy, no nation can ever bring us to our knees? The greatest threat is from within. The greatest threat is not being vigilant about what’s happening to the admired institutions of our democracy. We’re not immune from a global virus, and we’re assuredly not immune from the disease of apathy. Don’t let any person or powerful group take a wrecking ball to the foundations of our democracy, for should they be allowed to do so, we will certainly see the American experiment fail.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.