The pandemic forced us to find new ways to work and communicate while in isolation, and that option has created a different work environment for many people. Telecommuting and working from home has become so common that thousands of people are leaving large cities and towns to live a simpler life in rural areas, and this year, the Calaveras County real estate market has seen a boom like never before.
Even with homes selling in record time, I was asked by my favorite Realtors to stage homes they listed. Putting a house on the market takes a lot of preparation but doing the prep work is well worth the time, effort and investment.
Here are some suggestions for you potential sellers.
The first and most important tip for staging your home involves emptying it: of your stuff, your personality, your history, your emotional investment. Ideally, a house should show like a model home, as fresh, neutral and void of anything not absolutely necessary.
Throw away, give away and pack away everything you no longer need, use or love, as well as anything you can live without for several months. Gather various boxes and packing materials and begin to edit one living space at a time. Also, pack away personal items like family photos, stylized fabrics, furniture and collectibles, and any references to religion, ethnicity or politics.
Try to simplify the living room, for example, with just a sofa and loveseat or chair, end tables and a coffee table. A modern TV, a few lamps and some well-chosen accessories complimentary to the colors and style of the home is all you need to initiate the feeling of a clean, comfortable room which helps the buyer imagine themselves there. Allow open space and show as much of the floor, baseboards and walls as possible, as that is the actual real estate being offered. Clear pathways and empty storage spaces infer plenty of room to grow.
Remember, the goal of staging is to highlight the selling points of a home. Keep window coverings open to emphasize a beautiful view; minimize the number of kitchen top tools to show off the beautiful counter space; arrange a decorative vessel of kindling, greenery and pinecones to acknowledge the wood burning fireplace. Tall candlesticks placed on the edge of the deep bathtub, a café set and lantern on the lovely patio, or a tray with an open book and large mug on the window seat: these are ways we encourage buyers to imagine living their best possible life there.
Another goal is to detract from the challenges of a house and minimize any concerns or confusion ahead of time. If the neighbor is too close, erect a fence, screen or fast-growing tree, for example. If the kitchen is dated, stainless accessories introduce a modern feel. If the purpose of a space is vague, define it as an office with a desk, a guest room with a bed, a reading nook with a chair and ottoman, or an entry area with a peg rack, bench or table.
Setting the stage will result in a smoother process, higher offers, and a faster sale.
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.