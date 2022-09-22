When I was 15 years old, my mom bought a restaurant. Well, she was the one who made the decision and signed the paperwork, but it was all of us—my two sisters, myself, and my dad— who became owners that August day. Mom made that very clear—this was a family business, we were all in it together. Family Matters, Inc., was born, and “the cafe” became another member of our family.

My mom was a fiery, practical-joke-playing, irreverent, sometimes recklessly impulsive and seemingly fearless woman. It wasn’t just the red hair. She was a force. So it was more than a little frightening to see her cowering—literally hiding behind the sofa—when the time came to go to the bank and seal the deal. My uncle Timmy, an equally bold and occasionally brash man, had to come to the house to coax or drag her. Knowing my uncle, I imagine his encouraging words contained more than a few expletives, and it dragged her out from behind the furniture and up the road to face her future.

0
0
0
0
0

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.