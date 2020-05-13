Editor
Jerry Avalos’ May 7 letter extolling the Swedish model for fighting the coronavirus omitted an important fact, namely death rate. According to both Johns Hopkins University and Worldometer.com on May 7 the virus death rate in Sweden was more than seven times the rate in Norway. The two countries not only share a long border but also share many historic, cultural and economic attributes. Yet they are attacking the virus in very different ways. Thus, studying their different results can help us decide which model is better.
John Mitchem,
Arnold