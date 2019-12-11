Editor
I am not a big fan of President Trump, but I find a bit of hypocrisy by the main stream media and House of Representatives.
When a Trump family member met with a Russian lawyer, Congress demanded that the encounter needed an inquiry, which led to the investigation in an attempt to “prove” corruption and collusion. In the end, that whole ordeal has since fizzled out.
However, when President Trump sought to find out if there was any wrong doing by then Vice President, Joe Biden’s son, for being on the governing board of two companies, China and Ukraine, the House of Representatives went ballistic.
The incident was framed in such a way that it was saying that Trump was trying to dig up dirt on a political opponent.
It seems to me if a meeting with a Russian lawyer would justify a long and intense investigation that eventually led to the Mueller Report, it would seem that Vice President’s son’s deep involvement in two foreign companies would warrant a closer look as well.
When Trump attempted to merely ask about it, he was immediately attacked with impeachment. It would seem that Congress should look into the matter to see if any improprieties were committed … Oh, I forgot! They are too busy impeaching a president. What hypocrisy!
I am not trying to defend Trump, but to point out the hypocrisy of this affair.
Hank Nagle,
Wilseyville