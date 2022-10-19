Editor
Gail Bunge is the best choice for Bret Harte School Board.
Her common sense and financial prudence are well demonstrated over the last years. Unlike other districts, BHUHSD is funded, and there are good education programs appropriate for the youngsters here.
I like the fact that if a student wants art, there’s an art program. If students want advanced courses for college, he or she has access to them. Youngsters following in the family business (such as agriculture or cattle or chickens, etc.) will find appropriate courses in those fields (no pun intended).
It isn’t easy keeping so many different people happy, but Gail Bunge has the right stuff to get the job done for the entire community.
Vote for Gail Bunge in November.
Bill Wittmer
Angels Camp
