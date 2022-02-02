On the path forward, we have much to learn from the annals of “early” California. Through an understanding of what has been before, we may develop a vision for the possible future that we want to inhabit. The following are a few snapshots of what was.
James Hutchings, one of the first non-Indian inhabitants of Yosemite Valley, described the openness of this forest community: “Large sugar pine trees, from five to 10 feet in diameter, and over 200 feet in height. … These forests are not covered up with a dense undergrowth, as in the East, but give long and ever-changing vistas for the eye to penetrate.”
Early accounts report that the canopy of oak trees sprawled outward from the trunk for a distance of 60 feet in every direction… their woodlands were likened to “highly cultivated parks.” - M. Kat Anderson
According to ornithologist William Dawson, in the mid-1870s, flocks of 1,000 to 5,000 California quail were considered commonplace.
Maps from the 1830s labeled the entire Central Valley “Tule Marshes.” The Tulare Lake, at the Valley’s southern terminus, was the second largest lake west of the Mississippi River with an extent of over 700 square miles. These water bodies formed a vast evaporative cooling system for California.
In stark contrast today, fresh water is piped from the mountains directly to the coastal cities. It is then flushed into the sea to become salt water, never having been allowed to cool our climate. Meteorologists and climatologists recognize that the replacement of the vast Central Valley wetland with the current dry desert environment often results in high pressure systems forming over the area, preventing Pacific storms from entering central California.
How can we, the modern stewards of California, learn to move beyond stewardship approaches that are either extractive or hands off to recognize the universal wisdom that ecosystems have the power of renewal, but only in the presence of appropriate human behavior?
What are some examples of appropriate stewardship in the Sierra Nevada?
University of California, Merced studies show that forest thinning can produce an increase in streamflow of over 10% and extend the flow further into the dry summer months. Not only will forest thinning produce more run-off, it also has the potential to eliminate the risks of catastrophic wildfire. The “extra” water will benefit downstream ecosystems and the state’s climate as a whole.
In order to carry out this stewardship work, we need more people working in forestry and ecosystem stewardship. Currently, less than 5% of the Amador/Calaveras workforce is engaged in farming and forestry. Even these workers are much more commonly working to extract resources from the ecosystem than in stewarding systems that are able to provide resources over the long haul.
We can develop systems through both government and non-government means that put more people to work in the forest, carrying out prescribed burns, thinning dense stands of trees, holistically managing ruminant animals. … In short, invigorating ecosystem cycles in part so that we can continue to extract resources for our human wants and needs.
Prescribed burn associations like the nascent one in Calaveras and Tuolumne are one example of a step forward. Community work parties can also be organized to clear brush and thick stands of trees, focusing first on the areas that will reduce the risk of structural damage and provide safe evacuation routes during inevitable summertime wildfires.
We can develop volunteer work programs like those set up by CalaverasGROWN after the Butte Fire. Volunteers from all homes and walks of life can participate in forestry work on private lands without having to deal with permits.
Social forestry programs can be implemented, which train urban and rural residents in the techniques of forest stewardship. Volunteer teams can then be organized to perform thinning, brushing, fire and herd management work on private and public lands. Social forestry programs often encourage the participants to camp on the land they are stewarding, thus deepening the human ecosystem network along with interhuman connections.
These connections will be invaluable in charting the paths to a healthy, joyful and abundant future. The ways forward will be as unique and interrelated as the languages of the peoples that once stewarded these perpetually diverse ecosystems. It is time for us, the current stewards of this place, to learn the language of stewardship that is specific to our local ecosystem while also recognizing the needs and wants of the ecosystems around us.
We can realize this brighter future if we recognize that a thriving ecosystem needs human stewards, embrace our role as the stewards and celebrate that, yes, we belong here. This is home. The future starts now.