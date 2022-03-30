As a local independent insurance agent in Amador and Calaveras counties for the last 25 years (the last 11 years with Gerard Insurance Services in San Andreas), I have seen a drastic change in the availability of affordable home insurance in our area. With this article, I hope to shed some light on the reasons for these changes.
A major factor in the premium increases we are seeing in our area is due in large part to the number and severity of wildfires in our state each year. I started seeing changes to insurance company underwriting guidelines in Calaveras County early in 2015, months before the Butte Fire in September of 2015. Per the CalFire website, the Butte Fire burned over 70,000 acres, damaged 44 structures, destroyed 877 structures, and caused the deaths of two people. The fire caused major interruptions to electrical and phone service, and we had several clients who had lost their homes to this fire stop in just to use the phone. I was glad to have been able to help in any way that I could, whether it was sending an email or fax to their claims adjuster, or just being a person they could talk to. Since that time, there have been many small fires in our county, but fortunately, none that caused as much destruction as the Butte Fire.
The most drastic change I saw regarding home insurance coverage in California began after the November 2018 extreme wildfire in Butte County, the Camp Fire. This fire completely destroyed the town of Paradise. According to the CalFire website, as of May 2019, this was the deadliest and most destructive fire in state history. This fire caused significant changes in the insurance industry in California, including the complete shutdown of Merced Mutual Insurance Company by the state regulator of insurance, the California Department of Insurance. My office was not contracted with Merced Mutual as a home insurance provider, but we did have numerous Merced Mutual customers contact our office to obtain new insurance coverage.
In early 2019, largely due to the Camp Fire, many insurance companies updated their underwriting guidelines in areas they deemed to be at a higher risk for fire in California. This includes most if not all of Calaveras County. Some of these new changes included requiring more than one way in and out of an insured property, requiring that the road to the home be at least 24 feet wide and accessible to fire department vehicles, requiring that the fire department response could not be longer than 20 minutes, and confirmation of 200 to 500 feet of brush clearance around the home.
It was at this time that many insurance companies began sending out property inspectors specifically to do brush inspections. Some of the requirements included 10-feet spacing branch to branch for trees and trimming branches eight feet off of the ground, and all brush cleared at least 30 feet away from all structures. Many of the homes being inspected were located in the higher-forested areas with tall conifers, making it impossible to trim 10 feet branch to branch without cutting down the entire tree. Several of our clients had to cut down many trees around their homes in order to keep their insurance at the next renewal period. Some clients spent upwards of $20,000 to cut down trees. Fortunately, most of these policies were renewed due to the hard work performed by the homeowners to clear their properties.
With each year of larger and larger wildfires in California, we continue to see more insurance company underwriting changes in our county, including more non-renewals in 2022. Many insurance companies that are not leaving our area have increased their rates this year, to as little as $200 more to as much as $2,000 or more in premium.
Fortunately, there are still home insurance options available to homeowners in our area, and I will go more into detail on that in my next article.
Teresa Dahl is a licensed property and casualty agent at Gerard Insurance Services in San Andreas. To submit a question about home insurance, contact editor@calaverasenterprise.com.