I have had the privilege of working for and with Ralph for the last eight years.
He taught me many things about newspapers, about life and many more subjects. He looked for ways to encourage, motivate, and was thrilled when you succeeded at a task. He encouraged you to set big goals and never failed to congratulate when you made it. He helped me become and do so many things I thought were out of reach. He made you feel valuable and pushed you to do things outside your comfort zone. He saw something in me I never saw in myself. He expected excellence but not perfection. You will make mistakes, expect them, they are a part of excellence. Excellence is doing the best job possible and getting better every day. It's a driving force that doesn't get comfortable. There is always something to fix, improve, conquer—that's what makes life interesting. If I can take one thing from knowing Ralph, that will be it. Don't stay stuck, keep going, keep pushing, and don't quit. Every problem has a solution, you just have to find it.