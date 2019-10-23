Editor

On Oct. 16, the U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops back from northern Syria, allowing Turkey to begin attacking our previous ally, the Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria. The vote was 354-60. 129 Republicans voted with 225 Democrats – a strong bipartisan vote that’s a big rebuke of Trump’s lethal decision. But our Representative McClintock voted nay. Is he ignorant or does he just not care about the consequences of the decision? We deserve a better person representing us in Congress – one with common sense and compassion.

Susan Ashby,

Valley Springs

