The carbon age is over, folks. Get over it. We live in a changing universe. Everything in it is changing all the time. The carbon-powered internal combustion engine replaced the horse and buggy. People resisted the change. Those new-fangled automobiles moved too fast, they made too much noise, they smelled bad, and they scared the horses. We still measure our carbon powered engines in horsepower, but the carbon engine ended the age of horsepower—and slave power!
George Washington and his army crossed the Delaware in rowboats on Christmas Eve 245 years ago. There wasn’t a motorboat on the planet. There wasn’t a steamship on the planet. The Declaration of Independence was written by candlelight or whale oil lamplight. There wasn’t a lightbulb on the planet. There wasn’t a powerhouse on the planet. Those were animal-fat candles, not paraffin wax. There wasn’t an oil well on the planet. The Declaration of Independence was written with a bird’s feather pen. There wasn’t a steel-tipped pen on the planet. There wasn’t a steel mill on the planet. (Yes, there was some steel on the planet that was produced by forging castings—but no steel mill.)
The first steam engine was the Savery engine built by Thomas Savery in England in 1698. It had no moving parts. It was a very crude affair that was used to pump water out of a coal mine. It created suction by condensing steam in a steam chamber. Savery was the first person to harness steam to perform useful work. The next steam engine was the work of Thomas Newcomen in 1712, also in England. The Newcomen engine added a piston, but it still used condensation of steam to move the piston. It was also built to pump water out of a mine. In 1763, James Watt, a Scottish engineer, set out to improve upon Newcomen’s design. He introduced a crankshaft to turn a wheel. Watt sold his first commercially produced steam engine to an ironworks in 1776. That was the same year that Washington crossed the Delaware. The Industrial Revolution was born! The United States was born! The U.S.A. was born at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution.
From the middle of the 18th century to the middle of the 19th century, the Industrial Revolution spread from England to North America and to the rest of Europe, but not to South America, Africa and Asia. Those regions of the world remained stuck in muscle-powered agriculture for nearly another century.
In 1862, the Pacific Railroad Act chartered the Central Pacific and the Union Pacific Railroad Companies, tasking them with building a transcontinental railroad that would link the United States from east to west.
The First Transcontinental Railroad was a 1,912-mile continuous railroad line constructed between 1863 and 1869 that connected the existing eastern U.S. rail network at Council Bluffs, Iowa, with the Pacific Coast at the Oakland Long Wharf on San Francisco Bay.
The American Civil War was a civil war in the United States from 1861 to 1865, fought between northern states loyal to the Union and southern states that had seceded to form the Confederate States of America. The civil war began as a result of the unresolved controversy of the enslavement of black people in the southern states.
We built the Transcontinental Railroad during the Civil War. The slavers clung desperately to their horse-powered, slave-powered, muscle-powered world. The carbon-powered North roundly defeated the muscle-powered South. Carbon power overpowered muscle power. The Industrial Revolution has now reached Asia, South America, and is gaining a toehold in Africa.
We live in a universe composed entirely of energy. If we could harness all the energy stored in a lump of coal, we could run a powerhouse on one lump of coal. We wouldn’t have to burn billions of tons of the stuff. Burning carbon is a very inefficient way of harnessing energy to do work. A perfectly running diesel engine under ideal conditions harnesses about 5% of the heat it gets from burning fossil fuel to do actual work. It’s crude, it’s noisy, it smells bad, and it scares the investors.
The motion of the ocean is driven by solar energy, gravity, the spin of the earth on its axis, the rotation of the moon around the earth, and our orbit around the sun. There is enough energy in the motion of the ocean to power our entire human civilization. We already have the technical knowhow to do that. We wouldn’t have to use any solar or wind power at all.
We live in a universe composed entirely of energy. We’re just barely beginning to learn how to harness it. Our fossil-powered economy is a fossil. It’s gone the way of slavery and the horse. The carbon age is over, folks. Get over it.
Will Moore is a resident of Valley Springs.