There are always a few misfits in society; a relatively small number of apparently unnecessary police killings and complaints of officers using excessive force indicates reforms are needed in some departments. Quite a few agencies will need to make little or no changes, including my favorite (naturally) the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
I graduated in July of 1966 and believe few of the policies we cadets were taught would require changes in a progressive department today. Shooting a person in the back was acceptable only if we were confident a person had committed a serious crime of violence and there was a danger the subject would hurt or kill again if allowed to escape. In other circumstances, only if we feared our or another person’s life was in danger were we to shoot a human being.
Other than in firearms training, a written report was required whenever we discharged a firearm, even to kill an injured animal for example. Records were kept of all shots fired, including training. Warning shots were prohibited. Choke holds, for practical purposes, similar to placing a knee on a subject’s neck to cut off air to lungs, were prohibited. We were instructed in properly employing the carotid hold, which reduced blood flow to the brain; the hold was to be released once the person lost strength to resist. Later, the carotid hold was prohibited, probably because it could accidentally become a potentially deadly chokehold. Whenever possible, we were to handle tense situations peacefully, keeping our temper under control, even when insulted. Instructors advised “Contempt of Cop” is not a crime. Only physical attacks justified responding forcefully. Even then, only the force necessary to make an arrest was allowed; rarely, as a last resort, officers were forced to kill. Almost all progressive law enforcement agencies require their officers to follow similar guidelines; of course, no one is perfect, and a few officers ignore departmental rules.
Consider the Derek Chauvin/George Floyd case; there is worldwide publicity about this police action; nonetheless, a recap follows: Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer is on trial for murdering George Floyd, a Black man. Officer Chauvin was called to a store to investigate a report of a counterfeit $20 bill used to make a purchase. The store clerk showed Chauvin the $20 bill, Chauvin determined it was counterfeit; the clerk pointed out Floyd who was sitting in a car outside the store. Chauvin arrested and handcuffed Floyd. Without justification, Chauvin placed Floyd face down on the pavement and placed a knee on his neck for approximately nine minutes. Floyd said, “I can’t breathe,” but Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until he was motionless. Arriving EMTs found no sign of life. Floyd was declared dead at a hospital. Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene were fired. Chauvin is on trial for murder at this time (unless the jury comes to a decision by the time this article is published). Charges will be filed against the other three former officers.
There is no legitimate reason to place a handcuffed, and therefore nearly helpless, arrestee on the pavement; Chauvin’s treatment, aka torture, of Floyd was disgraceful. Floyd should have been placed in a patrol car, taken to jail, and booked rather than being subjected to “roadside justice” which involved an officer or officers beating a violator in an effort to teach him a lesson and respect authority. The beaten person may learn fear of and acquire hate for law enforcement.
Roadside justice was not uncommon in the past, but no decent department allows it today. Police officers can’t expect to be loved by the public, but can earn respect, which is much better for all involved than mutual fear and hate.
Chauvin’s attorney appears to be capable, but he has a steep hill to climb if he is to convince the jury to reach a “not guilty” verdict.
The Minneapolis police chief testified Floyd’s death was murder; the department’s head of training said Chauvin violated training protocol. Three medical experts including the one who conducted Floyd’s post-mortem testified Floyd died from lack of oxygen, due to Chauvin’s restraint methods. The doctor who conducted the post-mortem stated Floyd had heart problems, but strangulation was the cause of death. The defense will undoubtedly produce a doctor, or doctors, who will testify Floyd died from the heart problem. Judging from all the evidence, it is difficult to imagine anything other than a “guilty” verdict.
It is extremely rare for police to admit, and even testify, one of their own was responsible for a crime; they usually adopt a “circle-the-wagons” defense. A few will even justify Chauvin’s actions, a very damaging tactic for an officer’s credibility with the public. The best course is to acknowledge a particular officer’s behavior was reprehensible, but emphasize such behavior is very rare.
That is the simple truth.
Ted Shannon is a resident of Mokelumne Hill and a retired CHP officer. Contact him at tsuj12@yahoo.com.