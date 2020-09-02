A quick discussion of some basic design terms:
Color, as in, “Color should be evenly distributed throughout the room.” Color has a strong influence on our emotions, the way individual objects interact, and is basically an individual preference. Color can be added to a room on the walls, with furniture and with hard or soft accessories. A single color can have many hues or tones, so a “blue,” for example, can read cold, calm or cozy.
Texture, as in, “vary texture throughout a space.” This element appeals to the visual and especially tactile senses, and often implies a rough or weighty feel. The hard edges of a kitchen (wood, stainless or enamel) can be softened by adding the texture of plants, baskets or dishtowels; in other words, something not hard. Examples of heavily textured items include pinecones, potpourri, looped carpet, nubby knits or terrycloth. Textures should be varied and placed throughout a room to add diversity and a sense of life.
Proportion, as in, “The painting should be in proportion to the furniture beneath.” As previously discussed, this is a very important element in design. All items in one focal area should relate, which means the sizes should be compatible or in proportion with each other. Examples include a large mirror over a large dresser, a vertical picture on a tall, narrow wall or a small bed in a small bedroom.
Weight, as in, “The weight should be equalized.” This term refers to the literal, as well as visual weight that an item fills in a space. Weight should be balanced, so that if there is a large armoire on one wall, an equally large piece or grouping should be on the opposing side of the room. An item may not be literally heavy but may still give the impression of weight by taking up a lot of space, as in a large plant or painting.
Balance, as in “It is important to balance the items on the shelves.” On a single wall or in an entire room, the weight and color should be distributed around, and the proportions relative, resulting in a feeling of visual balance. A balanced room is not colorful in one area or heavily furnished on one side, but instead, these components are equally distributed.
Symmetry, as in, “Balance is created by using symmetry.” Symmetrical and asymmetrical refer to the way an area is arranged. If the fireplace mantel is flanked by two large candlesticks, one on each side, and a painting in the middle, that is a symmetrical arrangement. If a line were to be drawn down the middle, both sides would match.
Asymmetry, on the other hand, refers to a mismatching of sides. The mantle may have the painting placed on the left, and the candlesticks on the right, for example. Either is acceptable; it is up to an individual to determine their preference. A home can be decorated using symmetry in some areas and asymmetry in others.
By considering things like color, texture, proportion, weight, balance and symmetry, you can easily improve the way your home looks and feels.