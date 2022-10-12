Editor
This letter is in support of Joan Lark for the Bret Harte school board.
Joan has done a great job in the time she has been on the board. She understands the issues and the budget.
She is part of a five-member school board that is quite functional. The current board has kept the district financially sound, kept students and staff safe and had no controversial issues.
Joan has served as the board president and has helped to keep the district running smoothly.
In short, Joan Lark has done a great job on the Bret Harte school board, and there is no need for a change.
Please vote for Joan Lark for the Bret Harte Union High School District board.
Rodger Orman
Murphys
