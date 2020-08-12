Editor
Chris Buttner’s editorial in the Calaveras Enterprise on Aug. 5 with regard to the Hiroshima bomb and COVID-19 prompts my response, to wit:
For months Toxic Trump blocked our prep
To offset the pandemic’s onset. And
A sharp stick in the eye that thousands then died
’Cause Trump’s “disbelief” was all wet!
But was the pandemic God-sent?
Having diverted Trump’s “brain”
From an H-bomb exchange
Whence billions to death would be fried!!!
As a World War II veteran, I appreciate Buttner’s reminding us of this important anniversary.
But look at where we are today. Today’s H-bomb in megatons is far more powerful than the puny Hiroshima/Nagasaki bombs. And together with Russia, we’ve stockpiled over 70 million megatons of H-bomb explosive energy; more than three times what was required to extinguish the dinosaurs! And all on hair-trigger alert to fire at the unilateral whim of Toxic Trump’s red button!
Whence 335 million people instantly would die, plus billions more later of radiation poisoning!
So, perhaps for our president/commander-in-chief we should not re-elect a lunatic fool like Trump?
Tom Cole,
San Andreas