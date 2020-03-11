Editor
An open letter to Attorney General William Barr:
I would again like to preface my comments with some various quotes from a few historically renowned people. The first quote is from President Kennedy:
“The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie-deliberate, continued and dishonest – but the myth, persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.”
The second one is from former Attorney General Bobby Kennedy. When told by Byron White, in the bribery case of Judge J. Vincent Keogh of the New York Supreme Court, “You’ve got to prosecute this,” Bobby Kennedy said:
“I told my brother I didn’t want this job!”
The third that of Arthur Schopenauer that all truth passes through three stages:
“1. It’s ridiculed, 2. It’s violently opposed, 3. It is accepted as being self-evident.”
And, finally, Mark Twain:
“History may not repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme.”
It is now self-evident who killed the Kennedy brothers, as is the reasoning for debasing our silver coin currency which was discontinued in 1964, then-President Nixon killed the goose that laid the golden eggs, on Aug. 15, 1971., by taking the dollar off of the Gold Standard. Then came the abandonment of balanced budgets, the “rule of law” and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The erosion in the value of the dollar since the current tide of inflation began to rise in 1966 has constituted the greatest wrecking ball to our economic, political, educational and social systems that this country has ever been subjected to since 1776. Hence, the current U.S. economy and the United States are in fact a “Fiat Ponzi Scheme,” and our current government is the most corrupt on earth, it is now bankrupt, except for the Fed printing money, and is being dismantled in a classic mafia-style take down. President Trump all during his presidency has so aptly proven beyond any reasonable doubt, that he and the people have been subjected to a counterfeit preemptive Deep State coup.
Accordingly, I believe you should have been fired by President Trump over the Epstein murder for a treasonous dereliction of duty, as he would have exposed all the bipartisan infernal mixture of unbridled power and deception by the morally unsettled and mentally confused (Nancy, Diane, Bill, Joe, Comey, Brennan, Hillary, etc., etc.) ganster/politicians in this country. This election for me represents the sharp and irreconcilable clash of the most important questions of the economic and social stability not only for the citizens of California, but the United States as well. After 50 years of failed socialism, wherein President Johnson was going to spend the U.S. out of poverty, we now have forever wars, illegal immigration, sanctuary cities.
The federal government’s monster, overgrown and corrupt bureaucracies must be draconianly pruned and the monetary, fiscal (honest money) and social policies need to be once more made to firm, simple and universally understood, inspired by the common interest and the work ethic of a free economy, because, without these, there can be no such thing as equal protection from the existing corrupt and arbitrary government power.
In conclusion, Mr. Barr, you could chisel the Second Amendment into stone, you could assist Judicial Watch and their case against Hillary Clinton, Charles Ortell on the fraud at the Clinton Foundation, the Tarmac meeting, Obama’s IRS scandal, Joe Biden’s China, Fast and Furious Mexican Gun Deal. If you can’t do this please do the citizens of this country a favor and quit. Finally, I’ll close on President Reagan statement, “If not now, when? If not us, who?”
Tom Swartz
Rail Road Flat