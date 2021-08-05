My fear of needles began in a rural, two-room Oklahoma schoolhouse 70 years ago. Nurses in white uniforms were lined up to give every student their annual shots. Now, in the middle of a national debate over the need for COVID-19 vaccinations, I wish I could speculate that the current anxiety about vaccines was born from a similar primal fear such as my needle phobia. Unfortunately, it is not.
Many people have valid reasons to fear vaccinations. Still, 51% of those not vaccinated say they will not take the vaccine because they believe that the government has put microchips in the serum. With 100 million people unvaccinated, that means 51 million people believe this tripe. Let’s assume that includes children. In a world where we are assured by conspiracists that “Al Qaeda owns Walmart” and “The government owns Facebook,” it is hard to believe that parents will play Russian roulette with the lives of their children by letting crackpots do their thinking and so-called research for them.
The polarization of the country is complete. We now live on a single planet but in two realities that are constantly butting heads. Lies abound in all cultures but this current dichotomy has some pretty specific origins. I’m not going to get into the minutia of the suffering vaccines have saved humankind from. For the thankful, such stats would be redundant. For those who believe a pathological liar like Trump, it would be ignored as fake news. Ever the denier of anything that could make him look bad, Trump only began to promote vaccines when he was warned that subsequent deaths would be on him and that they would hurt his re-election chances. As president he rarely said a word about the half-million dead killed by the virus. He was more concerned with this TV ratings.
The Big Lie didn’t begin in 2020. It is actually a plurality of lies. Trump’s father gifted Donny with $400 million dollars. The father’s gains were questionable, but it is an IRS fact that taxes were never paid on most of that money. By then, lying was an artform in the Trump household and Donny internalized this ancestral trait at an early age. The Big Lie was refined when Donny squandered his inheritance and, like poor Oliver, asked for more. And more. What makes this a melodrama is that Donny built his whole persona on the lie that he was a self-made man. Hardly. Yet people wanted desperately to believe this fabrication. So, they chose to ignore the evidence to the contrary.
But how does this sidebar fit into the discussion about vaccines? Well, we have a two-party system where one party also chose to believe Trump’s lies but for political expedience and profit. Already hooked on the horns of a dilemma, the GOP willfully chose to morph into the Fake News Party. They fed their supporters a buffet of Trump lies to get conservative judges and to encourage states to pass restrictive voting laws to prop up their ideologies. They became the Big Lie.
Trump began preparing his cult followers by falsely claiming two years before his doomed re-election bid that he could only lose if the election was rigged. Quite the self-fulfilling-prophecy, that. After dragging his feet on the pandemic, Trump was finally forced to admit that the country needed a vaccine but couldn’t get his act together enough to create a delivery network. Of course, when Biden won, the cult switched back to the microchipped vaccine and rigged election campaigns.
The logic of lying about a pandemic and then letting 200,000 of your own supporters die from it hangs like a funeral shroud over the whole tragedy. Trump gave himself an “A-plus” for his handling of a medical threat after advising people that if hand sanitizer is good for killing the germs outside, then maybe people should drink bleach to clean “their insides.” Theirs, not his. He also said that with warm weather the virus would go away “like a miracle,” among other moronic musings. But I am being redundant.
I was about 5 when that first nurse swabbed my skinny arm with alcohol and administered my first vaccination. Yes, I was scared, but I walked out of the school room and lived seven more decades without ever once thinking that my government or any medical professional might have tampered with my serum. “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” warns that state’s governor. Well, Dr. Fauci can counsel my family, or state, anytime he wants.
I ask you, why would you demand that you send your kids back to school to get educated when you only listen to the uneducated? How can you philosophize about truth when you listen to a pathological liar?
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him at olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.