Editor
Reading Kristin Yankovsky’s opinion piece from Oct. 22, I am encouraged by how much Trumpers and liberals have in common. (Trumpers are not conservatives, ergo “Trumpers.”) From her playbook:
1. Taking over the press (liberals are more worried about the president destroying trust in the press as he admitted doing to Leslie Stahl in 2016 because he wanted to make sure the public would not believe the press.)
2. Accusing your opposition of acts that you are guilty of and lie, lie, lie. Yep. We agree. We see Trump doing that. Anyone watch the debate where he pivoted every point to how it was Joe’s fault? And lies? Really?
3. Support civil unrest, etc. Yep. Liberals agree. Trump does that by pitting Americans against one another.
4. Clamp down on civil rights under the pretense of protecting you in a crisis. Great! We agree with that one, too. Trump did that when he had peaceful protesters gassed and when he sent the U.S. military against U.S. citizens without the invitation of jurisdictional governments.
5. Making you believe you are all victims of an unfair system requiring governmental assistance because you are too stupid to manage your own lives. You mean, like I need the government to tell me what to do with my body or my unborn child? That it is not a decision between me and my God and my husband and my doctor? But it is a decision that the government needs to make for me, because I am too stupid to understand the devastating decision I must make? Yep. We agree on that one, too.
It’s good to know that Trumpers and liberals are not so far apart, and we Americans have so much in common. At least it’s a place to start.
Susan Barich,
Angels Camp