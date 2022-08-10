2-happyplace-2.jpg

A family photo of the Schembri kids—I am wrapped in the protective arms of my oldest sister, Rebecca, while my brother Adam sits with eyes closed next to our Wilseyville cousins, Daniel and Hannah, and my sister, Meghan, stares at the camera from her perch below.

Three years ago, a dust-covered 10-foot U-Haul truck made its way from the flat lands and open skies of Nebraska to the treacherously twisting roads of the foothills—traveling across Colorado and Utah, through Nevada, and finally coming to a stop in the shade of the great oaks, cedar, and pines in the unincorporated township of Wilseyville. The truck had crossed over 1,500 miles, a trip that could be done in 23 hours and 11 minutes, according to Google, but instead took its three travelers six adventure-filled days. Those travelers were myself, my partner Brad, and our then 12-year-old miniature pinscher, Eve.

What compelled us to make that drive, you ask? It’s simple.

2-happyplace-1.jpg

A Polaroid of me, Brad, and Eve in front of the U-Haul taken by our dear friend, photographer and poet, Kyle Harvey, in front of his home in Fruita, Colo. 
Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

