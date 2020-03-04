I have more than once referred to the story of “Chicken Little” which is a European folktale or children’s moral teaching. There are many versions, but the one that I am referencing concerns a little chick that is bonked on the head by an acorn. Since the chick mistakes the acorn for a chunk of the sky, it decides that the “sky is falling,” and rushes off to tell the king. For the last three years, I have frequently suggested that our democracy is in danger and a sky may be falling.
My warnings are probably much like “preaching to the choir” because it seems to me that most people on the right side of the political spectrum never read me, while the more liberal and leftish-leaning folks do read me. I know that there are people who do because they frequently tell me so. Usually, their comments are positive and supportive. Once again, I am trying to sound the alarm that there is real danger ahead if we fail to act.
One could say that a book bonked me on the head, thus causing me to once again say, “The sky is falling.” Unfortunately, our king is not interested in what I say, and would dismiss it as “fake news” or a left-wing conspiracy. At the beginning of this year, a book was published on Jan. 21 called “A Very Stable Genius – Donald Trump’s Testing of America.” Written by two investigative reporters for the Washington Post newspaper, they spent the first three years of the Trump presidency interviewing about 200 people regarding their experiences while working in the Trump White House. Now, this is the point at which many of Trump’s supporters may start chanting “Fake news,” or close their minds and ears in other ways. This is a potentially fatal error. Possibly fatal because his followers may eventually discover his total lack of empathy and his narcissism have resulted in a substantial reduction in our environmental quality as regulations for air and water pollution are eased. Poorer air and water do result in people getting sick and dying. Of course, such things impact everyone, not just his followers.
Once you listen to this highly researched book, or unlike our president, actually read it, you might realize how so much that has been reported about this faux leader is actually accurate. Here’s a rundown: Lies and inaccurate statements: more than 15,000 documented; his administration is trying to privatize the postal service, national parks, public schools; has called our military generals “a bunch of dopes and babies”; denies climate change; and his temper tantrums described in the book are truly scary – temper tantrums are obviously not the way to solve problems.
Privatization does not ensure savings for regular folks – it often ensures that we will pay more for whatever has been given over to private business, who, understandably, are in the business of making money, not providing services for the benefit of everyone, poor and wealthy alike. Imagine how much more it will cost to get mail delivered to your home here in the Mother Lode.
If you are under the impression that your health care will be less expensive, your cars will be required to get better mileage, your air and water will be cleaner, and freedom of the press will be respected, then I believe you are under the spell of a man who knows how to get people to believe in his fraudulent university, business success, and ability to make deals with despots.
What continuously puzzles me is why people put such faith in an administration mainly headed by cabinet members who want to dismantle their agencies, and a president who seems confused much of the time, and tells falsehoods or partial truths on a daily basis. Trump’s base of supporters is made up mainly of white evangelicals, white men, wealthier people, white non-college, white rural folks and a smattering of others. The people in this base who will benefit from his efforts will be the rich and the evangelicals. The middle class and the poor will be increasingly harmed by him. His current budget wants to cut funding of Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and many other social support programs. All in order to pay for his massive giveaway to the wealthy among us and to help him siphon off millions for his hotels and golf clubs.
I don’t find much to like in someone whose main communication tools are rallies and tweeting, and who has refined the art of insulting anyone who doesn’t shout his praises. Since his journey into impeachment, he has been unleashed even more, and now believes he can become part of the judicial branch of our government. Unfortunately, it seems many of his supporters will view all the above as liberal nonsense. Time will tell.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.