In the green and glorious months of spring-like weather, it is time once again to discuss the subject of home staging. Staging a house for sale means neutralizing and depersonalizing, so that it will appeal to the highest number of potential buyers, and thus, sell in the shortest amount of time.
Real estate staging has been popular in larger markets for many years and is now recognized in our area as a valuable tool for selling. Staging can include decluttering, editing, prepacking, and rearranging all the furnishings, art and accessories in a home, or bringing staging items in to create a home that appeals to a broader market.
The reason to depersonalize and neutralize a home before listing is so that its contents or personality do not attract attention. The house itself, with its views, architectural features and available space should be emphasized instead. When a home is correctly staged, it is simply easier for the potential buyer to envision herself living there.
We start by removing all paperwork, personal photos, collectibles, and unique art pieces. We are then left with just the basics, preferably in neutral colors. There is nothing to offend, distract, or draw the potential buyer’s eye away from the inherent amenities of the property
Conversely, if you attend an open house and later mainly recall the owner’s beautiful furniture, colorful accents or unusual collectibles, the house is not being well presented for sale. What should be remembered and appreciated is the view from a certain room, the nicely remodeled bathroom, or the feeling of spaciousness, which prompts us to imagine how we would personally enjoy the home.
When selling a property, we must remember that all homeowners are unique and no one will have the same taste, furnishings, or needs that we have. Thus, the house should be open to the myriad of possibilities that each and every potential buyer brings. It must be a relatively blank slate, on which each buyer can imagine creating a life for himself. If the seller’s decor or lifestyle are too prominent, it is difficult for others to imagine themselves in that space.
As many people do not have the imagination to see beyond what they are shown, it is important to define the purpose of some spaces. The extra bedroom should be staged as either an office or a guest room, for example, but not both. We must show the interested parties what they can do with each space, so they never have to stop and wonder: What exactly is this area? What would I do with it? All spaces should be staged as defined and usable.
Making the decision to sell your home is a difficult one, but that is only the beginning of the challenges ahead. When you are ready to move on, make your house as appealing as it can be to as many people as possible. In this sellers’ market, you will soon be rewarded with the new home and life you envision for yourself.