Editor
I have been a poll clerk/election worker for the last 19 elections. The upcoming election will be my 20th election. There has been a lot of flap recently in the news media about the potential for massive voter fraud in proposed vote-by-mail elections around the country. Those mail-in ballot envelopes have to be signed with the voter’s legal signature. I know from firsthand knowledge that those signatures are checked.
President Trump’s signature is a matter of public record. It’s widely known and widely available. An expert forger with a bit of practice could conceivably do a convincing forgery of Donald Trump’s signature. If an illegal alien managed to steal your ballot and vote your vote, how well could the alien forge your signature? Your signature is very good ID. It’s as unique as your fingerprints.
How could millions of illegal aliens forge millions of signatures of millions of people whom they don’t know? It doesn’t take a handwriting expert to spot a fraudulent ballot. It doesn’t even take a person. It could be done by machine. In Calaveras County, people do it, but it could easily be done by machine.
Will Moore,
Rancho Calaveras