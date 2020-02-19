Editor
The voters in this county have a chance to stop the pot permit actions by the county when you send in your ballot.
In our primary vote on March 3, I would suggest voting for Tofanelli, District 1, and Garza for District 2. This could cause the board of supervisors to vote 3-2 to rescind the permit process.
The facts have shown that the costs to the county for administration, inspection and law enforcement will exceed permit income paid by the pot farmers.
We need to get rid of Stopper and Callaway as soon as we can so that we can stop pot grows in our county, since we can’t trust our supervisors.
John C. Raine,
Rancho Calaveras