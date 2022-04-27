According to researchers, half of us believe in one or more conspiracy theories. This is nothing new; conspiracies are “old as the hills.” However, some are potentially more dangerous than others.
QAnon (hereinafter Q) is a far-right site that promotes ideas so radical it would seem unlikely for it to gain support. Unlikely is not impossible. Its five primary claims follow: (1) An evil cult is ruling the planet and a group of Satanic, cannibalistic sexual abusers of children operating a worldwide child sex-trafficking ring (led by Democrats) conspired against former president Donald Trump, who had been sent by God to restore honor and decency to the United States—a number of liberals would be arrested and executed for being child-eating pedophiles, including Hillary Clinton. (2) Donald Trump is an American hero. (3) The Democratic Party has sinister intentions. (4) Q’s followers are united and growing (according to Q) and are part of the Great Awakening, which is inevitable. (5) The patriots are in control “again” (according to Q) because it is composed of high-ranking military officers.
Public opinion of Q varies greatly among our citizens with, no surprise, Republicans favoring it far more than other groups. The most recent online poll I could find was one by MSN.com dated May 28, 2021; it indicated 23% of Republicans, 12% of Independents and 7% of Democrats believed Q was mostly or partly true. Of interest is a Forbes poll (Forbes is a conservative magazine) dated September 2, 2020, showing 56% of Republicans believed Q was mostly or partly true. A more recent Forbes’ poll could be interesting because a May 28, 2021, a CNN poll indicated public positive opinion of Q dropped from 3% to 2%.
A few more Q conspiracy theories:
(1) Ukraine is a refuge for “deep state” actors. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson promoted the lie, but Fox’s Jennifer Griffin, a Fox News National Security Analyst debunked it.
(2) Nazis control Ukraine. Almost surely Russian propaganda; Ukraine’s president Zelensky is a Jew and that ought to be proof the claim is a ridiculous lie. A far right friend sent me an email featuring that claim. Putin now uses that lie, although he didn’t at first, and now states Ukraine’s Nazis must be exterminated.
(3) COVID-19: Many, particularly on the Right, believe Covid is a sinister plot, they have theories that the lie is intended to allow the corrupt government to gain control over citizens’ minds by means of a drug in the shot; it is a plot by drug companies, approved by our crooked government, to increase profits, and a GPS device in the shot will allow the government to track our movements.
(4) Communism is on track to take over the world. (Twenty-two countries at one time, now five: per World Atlas; Laos, Cuba, North Vietnam, China, and North Korea. Socialist countries: Angola, Bangladesh, Barbados and Bolivia; 195 countries in our world (237 per the CIA).
(5) Ukraine has bioweapons labs and they are financed by the U.S. ABC News’ Jonathan Karl stated the labs are not a secret nor do they produce bioweapons. Ukraine needs biolabs to counter bioweapons, which Russia has.
Q has managed to confuse many Americans. It should concern our leaders that a poll indicated 15% of the public agree that “Because things have gotten so far off track (Q was probably partly responsible), true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” It seems likely a high percentage of those believing in violence are conservative and radical right-wingers. There are left-wing radicals too, but not near as many as those on the Right, apparently. That conclusion was derived from the thousands of right-wing protestors during the violent January 6 insurrection at our Capitol compared to the relatively few violent left-wing protesters in the states of Oregon and Washington.
Which leads up to another concern, according to a fairly recent poll, only 21% of Republicans believe Biden won the 2020 presidential election; 83% of Democrats believe the election was legitimate and another 8% thought the result was most likely honest; Independents split the difference. President Trump’s justice department stated the election was free and fair. Trump picked the department head, William Barr, who was confirmed by the Senate.
While a healthy skepticism of government is good because it is rare to receive the whole truth from politicians as there are matters of national security which require secrecy. Politicians sometimes want to hide other embarrassing and/or suspect things. On the other hand, some people distrust almost every statement from the government but trust every wild claim from sites such as Q. Q never gives facts, only claims having no basis in truth. And yet, a great many people, especially conservatives in the case of Q, have unwavering faith in its lies. During Ronald Reagan’s term as our president, he stated “trust but verify.” Even trusting sites such as Q is wrong, but verify is always excellent advice.