Editor
The dignity of each human being is given to us by our Creator, not by governmental fiat. A just government has no right to compromise human dignity. The Equality Act being considered in the Senate is an attempt to obfuscate the intrinsic dignity of all individuals given by our Creator, to pit one or more groups against others. By ignoring the natural law which defines the universe, this proposed law will create even more chaos in our lives.
Not respecting differences in beliefs about marriage and sexuality, the Equality Act would discriminate against people of faith. It would:
1. Punish faith-based organizations, who serve everyone in their communities, simply because of their beliefs about marriage and sexuality.
2. Forces girls to compete against boys for limited opportunities in sports and to share locker rooms and shower spaces with biological males identifying as female.
3. Risks mandating taxpayers to fund abortions.
4. Forces everyone to support gender transition ideology.
5. Undermines parental responsibility to make appropriate medical decisions for minor children regarding gender dysphoria.
6. Expands what government considers a “public” place, forcing participation in functions that conflict with one’s beliefs.
Our culture increasingly rejects natural law as a way to judge morality of choices. It is allowing the individual to be the sole arbiter of “personal” morality, irrespective of the common good. In our fragmented society, those who stridently oppose Christian morality and many who don’t practice any faith are all too eager to dismiss what contradicts their own conduct or opinions. In such circumstances, not clearly standing for truth and goodness, fearful of hurting someone’s feelings, or being canceled is the evil of this proposed law. It is always wrong to support, condone or promote a moral evil either by word or by silence.
Simply put, if it is passed, the Equality Act would decree the opinions of some over intrinsic truth in order to be accepted and even honored by others. It would legalize a most pernicious attitude, like a toxic gas subtly suffocating us, ready to rob us of our virtue. It undermines personal integrity, damaging society.
Judith Hurley,
Mountain Ranch