I am looking forward to Jan. 20, 2021 when we will have a new leader and perhaps a new direction for our country. It seems possible that the politics of being optimistic might be better for our country than the last four years that have been mostly guided by the politics of fear, disrespect, name-calling and self-interest.
Just what might happen to engender hope in this coming year? As I often do, I look to technology and innovation as paths to a better future. So, what might be on the horizon that could provide us with some optimism and positive expectations?
One of my current favorites is a relatively new product now widely available, called buckypaper. Unless you follow such things, that name probably makes you imagine some sort of poorly behaved paper that needs to be brought under control by a rodeo star. It is actually named after buckyballs, which were named after buckminsterfulerene, which was, finally, named after R. Buckminster Fuller. He was an architect, author and inventor who is best known for the geodesic dome.
Instead of getting technical about carbon nanotubes, let’s just say that buckypaper is much lighter than steel, yet is from 250 to 500 times stronger. It looks like a sheet of carbon paper but is incredibly durable. It is currently being produced by different companies, in many different forms. This material can be laminated in layers creating a lightweight and very tough material.
This paper, many years in development, can certainly give us reason to feel hopeful because it is easy to imagine uses for this stuff. Plans include making car bodies and plane bodies from buckypaper, which because they will weigh so much less than those made of conventional steel or aluminum, will use less gas or electricity or jet fuel to power. This is definitely a further step towards energy independence.
Another exciting development comes from Italy where they have invented a cement that is self-cleaning and has the capacity to reduce air pollution. The science behind this trick is considerably over my head, but to put it simply, they add something to the cement which allows it to destroy most organic and inorganic pollutants that touch it. The process relies on natural or artificial light to speed up the oxidation process. In addition, it is called self-cleaning because it keeps its color longer as well as cleaning the air.
If we could figure out a way to repave all of the freeways with this material, we might do something to create a little more beauty as well as cleaner air. Of course, this will not be happening anytime soon. Can you imagine the traffic back-up if they tried to rapidly change out our over-170,000 miles of freeways and highways?
Even though the price of gasoline and diesel has dropped precipitously in the last few months, both you and I know it won’t stay down forever or even for long. Anything that might help fix this problem is certainly reason for hope.
One company that is attempting to provide fuel that doesn’t come from other countries, is the Global Green Solutions group. They are investigating a system called a high-density vertical bioreactor which just means they are growing algae in clear plastic “curtains” that hang vertically. Their hope is that they will be able to extract oil efficiently and cost effectively in order to provide fuel and other products.
Finally, one other invention promises to cause some major changes in how we get information. Scientists and researchers at the University of Washington are creating contact lenses that will eventually enable wearers to see information floating in front of them. It is easy to imagine how they might improve the look of video games as well as provide all sorts of possibilities for displaying important data to pilots, doctors and soldiers.
Each of these technological innovations and inventions can do a lot to make our world safer, easier to navigate, and help overcome some of the ecological challenges that we are facing. There are thousands of other equally exciting and promising creations being developed all around the world, even as you read these words.
The ability of the human mind to conceive of solutions to the problems that we encounter seems to know no limits. If we succeed in electing a president that is not afraid of science and who understands the role that research can play in improving our lives, I will have more confidence that our future might be focused on creating a better world for everyone.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired counselor. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.