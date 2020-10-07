Editor
I would like to recommend Bruce Giudici for San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees for our area. I have known Bruce and his family for many years and have known him to be a great supporter of our students and programs at our schools.
Bruce knows the importance of higher education for our Calaveras students. His children went through our schools and he was involved every step of the way. Bruce also knows that Calaveras County has not been getting what we have been paying for all these years while the incumbent has been in office. With Bruce we will finally have “true” representation and someone who will fight for Calaveras County to make sure that opportunities are given to our students in our county.
Our students deserve what was promised to them when the Delta bond passed many years ago. It’s time we had a representative who will look out for us. Bruce is that representative! He will make sure that our community and students are getting the services that we are paying for and that all of the money we have spent over the years supporting Delta will finally bring higher education services into Calaveras County.
It is time for a change! Please join me in voting for Bruce Giudici for San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees.
Terri Tanner,
Valley Springs