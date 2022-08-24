Editor
On Friday, Aug. 26, the Calaveras Public Educational Television Station at 2:00 p.m. will hold interviews with Oleksandr Cherepanov, Margaryta Azeyanskykh, Richard Lundin and Claudia Brackett at the studios of CPET in San Andreas. Oleksandr and Margaryta are refugees from Ukraine whose stories have been recently features in the Aug. 12 article of the Sonoras Union Democrat that vividly and powerfully recounts the ordeal of their perilous time under the Russian invasion and occupation of Mariupol, Ukraine and their journey to the Mother Lode of California. This will be an opportunity to meet them and their mentors in person.