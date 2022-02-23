Editor
Too many Americans seem to have affiliated with some political "faction" or "sect.” These groups all seem to feel that they alone are truly enlightened and are somehow uniquely qualified to judge the intent or motives of the others. Conversations of a political nature between these different political persuasions tend to digress rather quickly into something closely resembling road rage. New political measures or proposals are judged not by the merit of the proposal but rather by the affiliation of the proposer.
There are, among these divisions, those who have adopted as a core mission the dismantling of the U.S. Constitution and the collapse of our struggling democracy. These people are thoroughly enjoying the present level of discontent which is gleefully edited and exaggerated by the media, both social and mainstream.
If we, the U.S.A., are ever to return to some form of full function, a much higher level of tolerance and compromise will need to be introduced. Tolerance and compromise would be made much more achievable if words like "lier,” "stupid," and "racist" were no longer used to describe Americans who simply listen to a different news station. Perhaps we need to spend a little less time being Republicans and Democrats and a little more time being Americans.
Remember: just because you are insulted doesn't mean you're right.
Dennis Grady
San Andreas