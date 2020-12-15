Editor
Thank you, Calaveras Unified School District Education Foundation!
The Mokelumne Hill Elementary school garden continues grow and provide outdoor learning spaces thanks to the generous support of the CUSD Education Foundation and community volunteers.
The gardening year was put off track this spring due to the coronavirus. Here at Mokelumne Hill Elementary we had already begun to prepare the garden beds for summer vegetables, while we continued to enjoy our winter crops of cauliflower, cabbage and collards. Once the school closed for the initial lockdown, we produced five short videos on planting vegetables: beans; corn; tomatoes: squash; and flowering plants that attract pollinating insects. We also worked with “Gardens to Grow In” to provide a “Garden in Every Home.” This initiative gave seeds, soil and containers to students and their families to start their own vegetable gardens at home.
Although we have not yet resumed garden classes due to the restrictions imposed by coronavirus protocols, we continue to care for and develop the garden. We have planted winter vegetables again this year and completed a weather station. We hope the students will soon be able to enjoy the experience of applied science and the wonders of the natural world.
Thank you, CUSD Educational Foundation for your support and trust.
Maggi Blood,
Master Gardener
Garden Teacher, volunteer
CalaverasGROWN, member