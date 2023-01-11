Editor

The Feeney Park Foundation would like to acknowledge the Calaveras Community Foundation for their generous award of $9,520 for the remodel of the restrooms between the playing fields at the park. Feeney Park is run by a dedicated group of volunteers with the help of community members. The park is funded by events like Mr. Frog's Wild Ride, the Gold Rush Street Fair, rentals fees and donations. Grants like that from the Calaveras Community Foundation allow us to take on special projects like improving and updating the restrooms.

