Editor
It has become apparent that republicans will go to any length to win an election, including cheating. They are putting fake drop-boxes in various places in the state. That is unconscionable. Do they think people are stupid? It appears that they do.
We are at a tipping point and it is incumbent that everyone eligible to vote must do so. Trump is the poorest excuse for a president in the history of this democracy. Every day he sinks to a new low. Recovering from a pneumonia from the virus, he is infecting thousands of people at his rallies. It’s hard to believe that people are still going to them, knowing the danger of doing so. Trump doesn’t care about anyone, other than himself. His lust to stay in power is obvious to anyone who takes the time to look. Vote as if your life depended on it, because it does.
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs