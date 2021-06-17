In recognition of Father’s Day, I’d like to address the role played by the man of the house when it comes to home décor.
In some instances that role is limited, but I’m convinced that each person’s living environment directly affects other areas of their life, as well. Even if your man seems uninterested in the design process, try to include his sense of style. For example, if your man prefers leather upholstery, straight furniture lines or earth-color tones, include them in your home.
When women make all the decorating decisions, there will be preferred or trendy touches like floral prints, curved or painted furniture and soft colors. When a couple shares a space, that space should ideally reflect both of them; not too masculine and not too feminine. A good place to start might be a gender-fluid main bedroom, so you can both be soothed and comforted there.
At least, the man of the house should have a personal space to call his own: a recliner, a desk, outdoor chaise or workbench, for example. This is a place to indulge himself in his interest or hobbies, whether that activity is watching sports, doing puzzles, surfing the net, reading, gardening or wood working.
When preparing to buy our first home 30 years ago as relative newlyweds, I remember my husband declared the bonus room would be his alone. I think he was envisioning a pool table, wet bar or large television set, perhaps accented with antique signs and rock and roll posters. Soon our second baby arrived, however, and the potential man cave became our bedroom, and our previous bedroom, the guest room.
To this day he has never claimed an entire room for himself, although as empty nesters, I think he feels less need. He has a huge garage, and we now have more than enough space to ourselves.
Different stages of life have different demands, after all; a newlywed or young father may feel like he’s losing his individual identity as he focuses on providing for others. Later, as a parent of older children, fathers definitely put their own privacy and interests aside to facilitate those of their kids. Mature couples may fall into the pattern of continuing to live the way they always have, with all rooms in the home given over to guests, grown children or grandchildren.
Men may also prefer to find refuge in outdoor spaces, like the garage, back yard or garden.
For Father’s Day, take a little time to ensure that the man in your life has a space to call his own. Give him the best seat in the house; clear out a portion of the garage; offer him a separate TV or computer; or turn over an entire room unused for him to create his own man cave.
After all, life might be a little too soft and girly without him.
Celebrate the father in your life this Sunday.
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.