Editor
We are all concerned as we see gas prices creeping higher and higher. Inflation due to Covid supply chain issues, sanctions on Russia, and, mostly, corporate greed, are affecting availability and what we pay. We can whine and blame, but that doesn’t change the price.
This is the perfect opportunity to see how dependent we are on fossil fuels and how tenuous our access is to them. Our warming climate has been telling us we need alternatives. Our pocketbooks emphasize the advantages of having alternatives.
As long as oil and gas companies can make huge profits, they are not going out of business. They will not stop seeking supplies and marketing them for whatever they can get.
But if we hit THEM in their pocketbooks, we might just be able to instigate changes. The four largest banks in our country are huge investors in fossil fuels. We might think we are not invested in these resources, but if we bank with Wells Fargo, Citi, Bank of America, or Chase, we are invested in fossil fuels.
We can choose to drop those investments. But if I closed my Wells Fargo account tomorrow, no one would notice or care. I might feel good, but I probably will not have made any difference. But if thousands or millions of people who have investments or credit cards with these four banks said, “On Dec. 31, 2022, I will withdraw all funds and cancel all cards if you are still invested in fossil fuels,” they just might listen. They just might act.
Third Act, a climate action group for people 60 and older has initiated the Banking On the Future pledge to assist us, all of us regardless of age, to do this. You can take this action now by visiting https://thirdact.org/what-we-do/banking-on-our-future. The Third Act “Banking on the Future” initiative is just waiting for you to sign! I did. Join me.
Mickey Williamson
Murphys