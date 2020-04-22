My first thought is, “Two weeks ago, I wasn’t sure how to spell ‘quarantine,’ and now it’s a staple in my daily vocabulary.” And as time passes, our understanding, emotions and habits change quickly, sometimes daily. It’s been a very trying, interesting and hopefully unique time, and I thought I’d share a few thoughts.
Got a little time?
In the beginning, I thought the media hype was causing us unnecessary panic, and we made joking references to “social distancing” at what was to be our last friendly gathering. I was healthy and wasn’t afraid of getting the flu; let’s get it over with! I was in denial.
Then I became impatient with the enforced changes to my daily routine and cancellations in my schedule. As I started crossing items off my calendar, one by one, I felt sad. I wanted to see my friends and family, and this stupid virus was messing with my well-laid plans. Then I became angry.
One day, we went to the grocery store for the big stock up and I spoke to people I knew, as well as the two people we saw on our walk to Ironstone. That night, my husband the pharmacist told me he wouldn’t continue to go out with me if I didn’t observe the 6-foot-apart social-distancing rule, and I felt scolded and hurt. The next morning, as the enormity of this evolving situation sunk in, I couldn’t stop crying. I also couldn’t imagine staying away from all my loved ones indefinitely. I was in mourning.
That sunny weekend, we rode bikes and road-tripped to Red Hill, Chinese Camp and Melones, where we walked the trail and then had a glass of wine in the back of the truck. It was a warm and quiet day, and we saw several turkeys, a peacock, a deer and wild pigs. It was nice, being outside with my sweet hubby with nothing but time to explore. I began to feel acceptance creeping in.
Since then, we have endured stock market losses, scary viral statistics, questionable press conferences, earthquakes, rain, snow and hail, and freezing weather. I have begun to feel the Groundhog Day syndrome: I wake up feeling refreshed, only to be reminded that there is nothing planned. Again. Like the day before. I can feel hopeless.
Then there are little things that show me the beauty of this experience: My husband decides to clean out his clothes closet, for the first time ever! Our weights, foam roller and exercise bike become part of our daily routine. We plan and cook delicious, healthy meals together. My friends and I text, my daughter and her family FaceTime us regularly, and we all have more time to talk. My son and his girlfriend stop by and we sit outside (6 feet apart), and I am thrilled to see their lovely faces. The grocery store flowers last all week, and open slowly. Its dry enough for a bike ride. We get on Zoom and I take a yoga class. The teacher asks about our emotions. (I choose frustrated; thanks for asking.)
And the messiness of this experience is now a constant part of my life. As a decorator and home stager, my house has always been neat and organized. A place for everything, and everything in its place. We now have books, magazines, papers, blankets, pillows, vitamins, water glasses, reading glasses, wine glasses … everywhere. After all those years of suggesting my clients tuck things out of sight, we have become the old people with a pile by every chair, so we never have to get up!
My friend posted a funny line the other day: “This ends in divorce or murder!” Living in quarantine with others is surely a test, but one we must pass. We must stay in and away from others to give this virus time to die.
I am tentatively … hopeful.