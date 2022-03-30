I was watching the hearings on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, now known as KBJ, to the Supreme Court. I was surprised when Senator Ted Cruz held up a children’s book to question her.
What was the question that a senator, one of only 100 in the country, one who ran for president of the United States, one who is on the senate judicial committee to decide whether to pass KBJ onto the senate for confirmation?
“Do you agree with this book that is being taught . . . that babies are racist?”
This penetrating question—mischaracterized since the book says the exact opposite, was asked by a man who earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton and his law degree from Harvard Law School. He clerked for Chief Justice Rehnquist.
The 32-page book titled “Antiracist Baby” is a quick read. Maybe Ted should have read it first. Right at the beginning of the book, it states that babies are taught to be racist or anti-racist. The book is listed for children 1-4 years old. I’m not sure why, because babies and tiny tots won’t have a clue what the book is about. Anyway, thanks to Senator Cruz, the book is now a bestseller.
But the nominee answered anyway: “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though they are less than. That they’re victims, that they’re oppressors. I don’t believe in any of that.”
Cruz’s main purpose was to somehow link the judge to Critical Race Theory, which examines racial inequity and racial justice. Is anyone honestly suggesting that there has never been and there is no current racial inequity? Look at the prisons. Look at the practice of redlining that kept people of color from getting loans and mortgages. Ted’s idea that it’s racist to be anti-racist is absurd. Nobody claims that all whites are racist. In any case, the judge hadn’t even read the theory and has never dealt with it in court.
After Cruz’s rant, demanding more time, excoriating the nominee for not answering his question while he continually interrupted her, he quickly checked his Twitter feed to see what the response was.
Other senators were trying to link KBJ to being soft on pornographers and pedophiles, although her sentencing was in line with 70% of current judges, including judges appointed by conservatives. Many of the offenders she sentenced were given 10 to 20 years in prison. They especially wanted to focus on one 18-year-old, just graduated from high school, who was only given three months in jail for downloading and sharing child pornography on the internet. The judge noted that hundreds of pictures can be downloaded in 15 minutes. Should he have been given a mandatory 20 years in jail? Apparently so, according to some senators, without knowing anything about the circumstances in the case. Except the judge was following federal law. If Congress wants mandatory sentences, it’s up to these very senators to pass the laws.
Senator Marsha Blackburn wanted the nominee to provide the definition for the word “woman.” To which KBJ replied, “No. I can’t.” She went on to explain that she was not a biologist. Any cautious judge wouldn’t want to disqualify herself if the issue ever came to the Supreme Court.
Blackburn likely wanted fuel for her anti-transgender crusade. If she wanted a definition, she should have looked it up in a biology book. And maybe if she had, she would see that science states that some people are born transgender. Scientifically described, it was called ‘transsexual’ 100 years ago. Historically, the ancient Greeks wrote about it.
Senator Lindsey Graham wasn’t even that subtle. “What faith are you, by the way?” Hello! Lindsey! You aren’t required to list your faith when applying for a job! But that didn’t stop him. “Can you fairly judge a Catholic?”
“Senator, I have a record of fairly judging everyone,” the nominee responded.
“How important is your faith to you?” Lindsey pressed. Could she describe the importance of her faith “on a scale of one to 10?”
“There’s no religious test under the Constitution,” the nominee countered.
Which brings up another point. The nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, seemed well-versed in the Constitution and the limits of her powers. She schooled the senators repeatedly about the limits of her sentencing required by the legislative branch of government.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, on the other hand, stated: “The Constitution grants us rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness—not abortion.” Um, Senator, those rights are listed in the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. Maybe, besides an age requirement, potential senators should pass a Constitution test.