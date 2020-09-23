Editor
On Nov. 3, we have the opportunity to rise in defense of freedom and liberty by voting for sensible conservative values. I’m proud to cast my vote for Tom McClintock. He is a rock-solid conservative, a proven leader, and speaks our language in Washington, D.C. Tom will vote to remove Pelosi from her speakership, and he will vote to support our police with sensible reforms. Congressman McClintock will never agree to defund our police and sheriff. Tom will defend our 2nd Amendment rights to protect our home and family, defend our 1st Amendment rights to free association and freedom to worship, and he will defend the sanctity of life. Rise up this November and vote for Tom to re-assert our enduring value: freedom works!
Hugh Logan,
Valley Springs