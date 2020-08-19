Editor
How to win an election:
• Plant a seed in voters’ minds that mail-in ballots can be tampered with, there is mass fraud, and people can vote more than once.
• Appoint one of your large donors to Postmaster General who continues to hold a multimillion-dollar stake in a competing postal service contractor.
• Put in operational changes that led to postal delays and service reductions.
• Cut back on overtime for postal workers during a pandemic, remove mailboxes, and reduce the number of mail sorters.
• Refuse to approve funding for the post office.
• Reduce the number of polling places and ballot drop-off boxes in neighborhoods.
• Encourage states with Republican Governors to hold vote-by-mail while suing states with Democratic governors stating they aren’t prepared.
Make sure your vote is counted:
• Vote early.
• Take your ballot to the Calaveras County Elections Office.
• Drop your ballot at a ballot drop box. The locations will be announced prior to Election Day.
• Drop your ballot at a vote center. Some will be open prior to Election Day.
• As your last resort, take your ballot to the post office.
The Postal Service provides services that are critical to the American people. They ensure seniors receive medicine, workers receive paychecks, taxpayers receive refunds and voters receive mail-in ballots. The Postal Service also employees the highest number of veterans. Save the post office.
C.G. Strubbe,
Rancho Calaveras