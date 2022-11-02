Editor
This letter is in support of Gail Bunge for the Bret Harte School Board.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 3:27 pm
Editor
This letter is in support of Gail Bunge for the Bret Harte School Board.
This is a non-partisan office. National political issues have nothing to do with running a school district.
Gail has done a great job in the time she has been on the board. She understands the issues and the budget. She is part of a five-member school board that is quite functional. The current board has kept the district financially sound, kept students and staff safe and had no controversial issues.
In short, Gail Bunge has done a great job on the Bret Harte School Board, and there is no need for a change.
Please vote for Gail Bunge.
Rodger Orman
Murphys
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.