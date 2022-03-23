“Russians and Ukrainians were one people,” said Putin, explaining why the two countries should be united. Catherine the Great owned Ukraine. Why not Putin?
According to Putin, Ukraine is an artificial nation with no right to exist. Supposedly, Ukraine is filled with Nazis—especially their leader Zelensky, who is Jewish. Plus, Russia had to attack Ukraine to free Russian-speaking people. Russian soldiers brought their dress uniforms with them so they could look good in the parades after they freed the Ukrainian people. Either Putin is delusional or starting to believe his own propaganda.
Even though they have a long history together, and many Russians live in Ukraine, and Ukrainians live in Russia, for some reason, nobody in Ukraine welcomed being attacked and bombed. Can you imagine? Ukraine broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991, something that Putin has never accepted. Those darn border disputes always seem to cause trouble. Putin has been trying to slowly steal parts of Ukraine since 2014.
Did you know the U.S. has a border dispute with Canada? The border between our two countries is the longest undefended and peaceful border in the world. For most of the 5,525 miles we agree, but there are four maritime locations and one on land that we can’t agree on.
In 1832, Canada built a lighthouse on Machias Seal Island on disputed U.S. property. Should we take it by force? Seems to be the way things are done these days.
Oleg Matveychev, a member of the Russian Duma, on state TV demanded that reparations from the U.S. were in order for lost territories and the expense of the sanctions. “Return all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States.” He was asked if that included Alaska. “That was my next point,” Matveychev pointed out. “As well as the Antarctic. We discovered it, so it belongs to us.”
Mike Dunleavy, the governor of Alaska, tweeted, “Good luck with that! Not if we have something to say about it. We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently.”
Now hold on. The U.S. bought Alaska fair and square in 1867 for $7.2 million. We have the bill of sale! And Russia sold Fort Ross in California to a private buyer in 1841. Anyway, if Russia gets the Antarctic, we get the moon. And if we’re lucky, maybe Mars.
Mexico used to own most of the Southwest, including California. Because of border disputes, like that of who owned Texas, our belief of “manifest destiny,” and because Mexico refused to sell us the Southwest, we fought the Mexican-American war. In 1848, we beat Mexico and greatly increased the size of our country. Shortly afterwards, gold was discovered in California. It’s not our fault we discovered gold after we stole California.
Now Mexico is massing people on our southern border. Do they want California back? Are they upset New Mexico usurped their name? I could see that. It’s kind of a slap to the face.
But wait! Mexicans don’t want to fight us. They just want to cross the border to get jobs. They want a better way of life. We, like Russia and Ukraine, have a long history together. We are trade partners. We get food from Mexico. Many of our cities in California have Spanish names. Ten million people speak Spanish in California.
There is some tension between our countries because of illegal immigration. Can you imagine going to war about it? Would it make any sense for Mexico to bomb us to free all Spanish-speaking people in California?
Russia and Ukraine’s history is much darker. During the Soviet Union’s harsh policy of Russification between 1932 and 1933, 4 to 5 million people, mostly peasants in Ukraine, starved to death in a devastating man-made famine, known as Holodomor. The Soviets tried to cover it up, but mass graves are still being discovered. Many who survived that Ukrainian holocaust are still alive.
Is it any wonder why Ukrainians want independence from Russia?
Isn’t it past time to solve issues with dialogue instead of bullets? Until we do, we will have to stand up to despots who don’t. Our congressman Tom McClintock thinks Ukraine is a “European security issue and needs to be handled by the Europeans.” I disagree. We lead NATO. Ukraine is begging for help from its NATO neighbors due to senseless acts of violence. Thousands of civilians—including children—are dying. Millions of Ukrainians are pouring into NATO countries. We either stand united or die one nation at a time to the aggression of dictators, their heads filled with notions of glory and power.