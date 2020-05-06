When life lobs lemons, it’s best to make lemonade.
What a great opportunity this pandemic has offered us to re-examine and re-envision our lives! This is our chance to contemplate what’s really important to us and many people are finding that their relationships with family and friends along with people they’ve never met are a top priority. While taking care of themselves, the health and well-being of others has become a primary concern for lots of people. First, have compassion for yourself and then use that as a springboard to an ever-widening circle of others. Americans can be very generous, especially during times of extreme hardship. This a time of extreme hardship.
We can protect ourselves and especially others by practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands frequently, but there are so many more fun ways to keep ourselves and others healthy. Calaveras County is a wonderland this time of year, inviting us to explore its beauty as we walk roads we’ve before now only seen through windshields and windowpanes as we pursue the purposeful tasks of life getting from one place to another. Now we have better reasons to just leisurely wander the hills: fresh air, exercise, and a chance to slow down and embrace our merely being alive at a time when life is all the more precious because it now seems so tenuous. The hills are gorgeous and green, the grass is not yet too tall to walk through, the temperature not yet too hot to endure. The majestic oaks are leafing out, offering shade to the grazing cattle lounging under their canopies. Walk with a calm mind and an eye for the beauty of life, and don’t be surprised if the gate at the end of the road is unlocked, bearing a sign that simply asks you to, “Please close” rather than, “No trespassing.”
People are reaching deep into their inner selves for confirmation of their shared humanity and reaching out to others to express it. They’re calling people they haven’t talked to in ages, especially friends and acquaintances getting up in years, just to check in. Some get in touch shyly with a short text; others are sending emails. Then there are those who sit peacefully in the morning with a cup of tea writing old friends longhand letters. While we’re cloistering ourselves, there’s no reason not to return to the ways our parents and grandparents used to communicate with envelopes and stamps. Oh, how I wish I’d kept all those letters my mother sent me in college and the Peace Corps. Now’s our chance to repay an old friend with a kindness from the heart.
When we find ourselves with more time to play, then we should play. Everyone has been waiting for years to get started on or back to some crafty project they’ve put off for so long. Now’s your chance. These days a person can learn to do anything on YouTube. We’ve been watching those DIY videos for too long. Now’s the time to go out to the shop and make that birdhouse, into the kitchen to cook that Moroccan meal, out to that plot of ground you’ve been looking at for years and finally plant those vegetables. Or, if you’re not feeling creative, take this opportunity to drop off some food or a check at the food bank, sew some face masks for the crisis center, find an elderly shut-in and deliver a meal. No matter what your political persuasions, this is a good time to take action and become the change you want to see in people’s lives. We have a chance to not only remake our own lives but our nation as well. Reach out. Physical distancing does not have to be social distancing. In our technological world it’s easy to bridge a six-foot gap.
Let’s honor the efforts of our health care workers and the death of 70,000 Americans by finding ways to widen our circle of compassion, and when this wave of sickness and death has passed through our populations, find new ways to confirm our common humanity well into the future. Let this not be just a hiatus from our busy, self-centered lives but a renaissance of mindful awareness of what really matters to us. Take a walk where you’ve never gone before, greet a stranger with a kind smile and open heart, do something, anything for a hard-hit family struggling to survive. A decade from now when someone asks you what you did during this period, you’ll be able to say proudly that you spent your time taking care of others while taking care of yourself.
And hopefully years from now you still are.