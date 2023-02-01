I just heard about the classified documents found at the house of former vice-president Mike Pence. And President Biden also had classified documents stored at his office and his garage. The FBI needed a large truck to haul the classified documents out of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Trump had amassed 300 classified documents, of which 31 were designated confidential, 54 secret, and 18 top-secret.
Now I know how they feel. I had only one classified document. Who knew that a simple conversation with President George W. Bush would land me in trouble?
It all started 20 years ago when I received a call from President Bush, who was pushing his Mars initiative hard. He wanted to know what plants could grow on Mars. I received a call from Bush, who was informed I was an expert on growing plants in hard rocky soil in the zones we have in Calaveras County. Unfortunately, I thought it was my friend Chris playing a prank. I told the president I knew exactly what zone the plants could grow in. “What zone is that?” the president asked eagerly. “The Twilight Zone,” I said and slammed the phone down.
After a brief arrest by the FBI, I explained my predicament and told them that Mars couldn’t support any plants since basically it has no atmosphere—rocks or no rocks. Why someone sent a transcript of the conversation to me, I have no idea. There was yellow tape across the top of the transcript with the words “Classified.” Nobody would be stupid enough to send me a classified document in the mail. Right? It had to be Chris again. I cut off the classified marker, framed it, and hung it in my office as a gag.
Last month, I received a phone call from the FBI asking about the document. Right. After 20 years? It was Chris again, no doubt. I told him I declassified the document by cutting the classified marking off. “Chris” told me that didn’t make it unclassified. I told him I declassified it with my mind then. Anyway, someone mailed it to me, so it was mine. I owned it. I hung up the phone, half expecting Chris to call back and give me another good laugh.
The next day, the FBI raided my house. Armed men surrounded the house. I quickly took off my clippers and scabbard I often wear, thinking they might confuse that for a gun. They broke down the unlocked front door, threw me to the ground, and handcuffed me. The agents took all my documents from the nursery, including all my fliers, newsletters, and tax records. They emptied every file and cleaned out my office. They even took my old bare-root fruit tree orders and searched my wife’s underwear drawer. My computer and my cell phone were confiscated. Next thing I know, I’m down at Guantanamo Bay locked in a cell.
Problem is, they couldn’t find the document. They scoured the house. Searched the pump shed. Looked in every vehicle. So, they released me. When I finally got back home, there was the document hanging in a cheap Wal-Mart frame right where I left it on the wall. Makes me wonder about how thorough the FBI is. What about the National Archives and the Intelligence Community? Can’t they keep track of these things? Do former presidents Bush and Obama have classified documents lying around? Who knows what secrets Jimmy Carter has?
Maybe the intelligence community classifies too many things. Michael Steele, a former Republican leader, said the problem is that the government will classify a ham sandwich. Adam Schiff, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said he couldn’t think of any reason anyone would take any classified documents home. At least both Biden and Pence are cooperating with investigators. Will Merrick Garland have to appoint another special counsel to investigate Pence? Might as well be proactive and investigate all the former presidents and vice-presidents.
On another point, it isn’t likely that Trump, Pence, or Biden packed up all these classified documents at the end of their term. Somebody likely helped with the packing. I asked an FBI agent about this. After all, seems like they ought to check who is doing the packing. The FBI agent assured me they have two long-serving White House staff members with top-secret clearance to do that stuff—Boris Badenov and Natashia Fatale.
Finally, my mind can be at ease knowing that our country is protected and secure. Although before the FBI agent left, he said I have a dangerous imagination. I’m still not sure what he meant by that. Maybe I should keep the front door locked.