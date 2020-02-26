After three years of Russian collusion, nothing was found. Then the impeachment, which was followed by an acquittal. How long will people continue to be hoodwinked by the people in charge?
Although I believe the whole impeachment was a waste of time, it was refreshing to have the greatest document ever produced talked about on the national stage. That would be the Constitution. It brought back memories of when we had a real school system where, before I could graduate from eighth grade, I had to pass a Constitution test.
I have written several times about stepping away from partisanship and just looking at what a person does and judging them for what they are doing, and not what political affiliation they are. Alan Dershowitz was the epitome of what I have been trying to convey many times. Here is a lifelong liberal who doesn’t agree with most of what the president believes, but his conviction and his knowledge of the Constitution compelled him to defend the president for the sake of the Constitution.
Many have written that they cannot understand what drives the Trumpsters. Ironically, the people who probably understand the Trumpsters the most are the Bernie supporters.
In my opinion, the Bernie supporters and the Trumpsters have a lot in common.
They both are against the status quo/establishment. They understand that the status quo has not been looking out for them for quite some time. They are tired of busting their hump and getting the short end of the stick, while everybody who is connected is getting everything. So now you have two people who want to get rid of the establishment but in totally different approaches.
Now, I don’t agree with Bernie’s way, but I respect the fact he has been consistent and knows what the status quo has done. The establishment on both sides has not looked out for the people but looked out for their donors. The Republicans being controlled by the Koch Brothers and the Chamber of Commerce, the Democrats by the unions and Wall Street. Bernie is ahead, for his campaign is genuine, as is President Trump’s.
The Democratic establishment is now saying the same things about Bernie that the Republican establishment said about President Trump when he was running. Today the new headline is both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders both are getting help from the Russians. Well isn’t that amazing? Sound familiar? You Bernie supporters are now going to feel what Trump supporters have been experiencing for the past four years. You’re going to have to fight the media machine and the establishment who are going to try to take your guy out. They are not going to stand by and let someone ruin the good thing they have had for decades.
Wake up, people. Just take a step back from your hate and partisanship and apply some common sense. How do these politicians take a job that pays $174,000 a year and a few years later are multimillionaires? The system has worked very well for them and they don’t like anybody who may threaten that.
Now, I know I may be painting with a broad brush about all politicians, for some are doing the job we sent them to do. In my mind it’s simple: forget party and personal hate and vote for those who you believe are looking out for what you believe is best for you, your family and, most importantly, for your country. Every president has done things I have liked and not liked. Carter was horrible on all counts, but I respect what he has done for Habitat for Humanity. Reagan was great on the economy, but he got played on the immigration amnesty deal. Clinton was great on the economy and welfare reform, but he let China in on the WTO. Bush was great for handling 9/11, but grew government and was a pure establishment guy. Obama was great on illegal immigration deportation (not to mention his itchy trigger finger on drone strikes), but he was not good on the economy at all. Lastly, President Trump has been great for the economy and getting people back to work, but he needs to get a handle on spending. See, it’s possible to actually step back and give credit to others in different parties. If you can’t step back from the partisanship and hate and give credit where credit is due, then you’re just a sucker.
Kip Kuntz is a resident of Valley Springs.